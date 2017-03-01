Lompoc Firefighters Receive $25,000 Grant

The Lompoc Firefighters Foundation has secured a $25,000 grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation for core support of the Lompoc Fire Department. The grant will be used to buy fire-safety equipment, the foundation announced.

The equipment is directly related to each member’s safety, and the department’s overall mission and commitment to providing service to the community.

The Wildland Packs are essential to each firefighter's safety during the widely varied operations encountered in the fire environment.

In 2016, Lompoc Fire spent 46 days on a wildland fire assignment either locally or beyond Santa Barbara County in California.

Founded in 2005, the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to raise money to support the city of Lompoc’s firefighters and other related projects.

Community members can join the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation in supporting the Lompoc Fire Department in projects like this by attending the 12th Annual Lompoc Firefighters Foundation Fire & Ice Ball on Saturday, March 18, at the Sage Restaurant, 4300 Club House Road, Lompoc.

To buy tickets, go to http://www.lompocfirefightersfoundation.com.

For more information, contact Christopher Martinez, 896-7781 or [email protected], or Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 315-7087 or [email protected]

— Christopher Martinez for Lompoc Firefighters Foundation.