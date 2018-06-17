Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:40 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Fire’s Mobile Training Unit Brings Safety Lessons to Chumash Reservation

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | November 10, 2014 | 5:36 p.m.

The Lompoc Fire Department’s state-of-the-art Community Risk Reduction training trailer, which was funded, in part, by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, visited the reservation late last week to give children in the Chumash Learning Center lessons on emergency preparedness and what to do if a fire occurs at home.

The children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, were introduced to the functions of smoke detectors, then, in groups of three, entered the trailer for simulations of stovetop fires in a model kitchen and “smoke” seeping under the door in a bedroom setting. They learned the most effective ways to deal with fires in the home, how to access the 9-1-1 system, and how to exit safely if there’s a need for evacuation.

Volunteers from the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation joined members from the department, including Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow, to provide instruction for the children.

“We can scale these trainings so that they’re effective from age 5 to adults,” Latipow said. “For the little ones, we want them to know what to do if smoke is in their bedroom — to stay low, feel the door for heat and get out of the building. For adults, we simulate how to use a fire extinguisher and how to deal with kitchen fires, which are the most common fires in the home.”

The purchase of the $110,000 Community Risk Reduction training trailer was made possible through fundraising efforts such as the annual Fire and Ice Ball, a $55,000 matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, and donations from the Rotary Club of Lompoc and others.

The trailer gives firefighters the ability to deliver hands-on, community-focused safety training at special events, community meetings, neighborhood gatherings, schools, businesses and anywhere the trailer can be set up.

“This is the ideal setting — a cul de sac with this trailer parked in the middle for a Community Risk Reduction block party,” Latipow said. “We’ll take this out anywhere in Lompoc and in the Santa Ynez Valley. If there’s a need, we’ll bring it out.”

For those interested in having the trailer at their special event, the Lompoc Fire Department books visits one month in advance. Contact Chief Latipow at 805.315.7087 or via email at [email protected] for more information.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public information specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

