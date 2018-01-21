Lompoc Football Star Toa Taua Chooses Nevada

Football

Lompoc football standout Toa Taua announced Saturday that he's committed to play football at the University of Nevada. He made his announcment at the 2018 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

Toa's brother, Vai, played at Nevada from 2007-10 and is an assistant coach for the Wolfpack. Another brother, Ainuu, is a defensive lineman at UCLA.

In his four-year career at Lompoc, Toa Taua rushed for 4,612 yards and 73 touchdowns on 501 carries. He also played linebacker and safety for the Braves.

Other schools Taua considered were Iowa State, Utah State.

He told the media that family ties in the Reno area convinced him to choose Nevada.

Taua scored two touchdowns in the Polynesian Bowl, helping Team Makai beat Team Mauka 31-14.

