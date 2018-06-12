Lompoc Boosting Block Parties for 4th of July

The city of Lompoc wants to help the community celebrate 4th of July safely.

Through coordination with the police and fire departments, the Lompoc Recreation Division has created a “block party” application process to urge families and neighbors to celebrate Independence Day together by igniting Safe and Sane fireworks in a safe environment, on closed city streets.

The city has also identified two community parks that can be used to sponsor a block party, Johns-Manville and Ryon parks, and has designated a downtown city parking lot (at Ocean Avenue and South I Street) as a site where residents can safely use their Safe and Sane fireworks.

Block party applications must be submitted for all locations.

Block Party Application packets are available at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/pressreleases/pdf/blockpartyapplication2018.pdf and at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Deadline to submit applications is noon Monday, June 25.

For the city’s Neighborhood Block Party Guide, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/pressreleases/pdf/whyhaveablockparty.pdf.

Questions about block parties should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.