Lompoc Gang Compliance Check Leads to 10 Arrests

A gang compliance check landed 10 people in custody after a multiagency operation in the Lompoc Valley and followed a string of violence in the community, according to Lompoc police.

On Thursday, police officers were joined by colleagues from the Santa Maria police, Santa Barbara County Probation and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s departments.

Detective Chip Arias said 10 people were arrested for assorted crimes, including child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, outstanding warrants and a vehicle pursuit.

One pound of methamphetamine was located at one site, he added.

Those taken into custody included both adults and juveniles.

One group of suspects refused to yield to police and led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lompoc to Orcutt, where three were taken into custody near Stubblefield Road, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The crackdown targeted people on probation to ensure they were complying with the terms of their release, Arias said.

It also came as Lompoc has seen 35 serious violent crimes in the past few months, with 18 of those involving shootings.

Arias said that when police arrived at many of the shooting locations, they found no victims, but officers spotted shell casings and damage to buildings.

“There are no victims and no suspects — just a pile of brass in the middle of the road,” he added.

In some incidents, detectives have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from victims since they and the suspects have links to Lompoc Valley’s gangs, whose members typically decline to talk to police, Arias added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.