Lompoc Swears In New Mayor, Council Decides to Appoint Fifth Member

Panel agrees to take applications and conduct interviews next month to fill now-Mayor Jenelle Osborne's council seat

council members at meeting
Departing mayor Bob Lingl hands over the gavel to new Mayor Jenelle Osborne during a special meeting Thursday night where the two re-elected council members also took the oath of office. During the special meeting, the four members debated how fill the vacancy by Osborne’s eleciton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 6, 2018 | 10:29 p.m.

After swearing in a new mayor and a pair of re-elected members Thursday, the Lompoc City Council agreed to solicit applications and appoint someone to fill the vacant fifth seat as residents called for a process employing transparency. 

During the special meeting, the City Council bid farewell to departing Mayor Bob Lingl, who chose not to seek another term.

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your leadership and thank you for mentoring,” incoming Mayor Jenelle Osborne told Lingl.

Minutes before, he handed her the gavel offering his congratulations and saying he wanted to start a new tradition.

“I know you're going to do well. You've got a great council here. You've got a great public. Congratulations. Serve the public well,” Lingl told his successor.

Earlier, Lingl said it was bittersweet to be leaving and admitted he would miss it.

“I can tell you how absolutely it’s been an honor to serve the community for the past 12 years,” Lingl said. “It has been my honor, my privilege to serve as your mayor, a council member and a planning commissioner.”

A short time later, Osborne, who topped Councilman Jim Mosby in the race for the two-year term of mayor, took the oath of office alongside colleagues Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck, who were re-elected to four-year terms.

But the big question of the night was: How should the council fill the vacancy created by Osborne’s election? She had two years left on her term. 

council members at meeting
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle and Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega take the oath of office during a special meeting Thursday night.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The City Council has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy or call for a special election, a costly and time consuming option typically rejected by cities. One estimate placed the price at $150,000 or more.

As they voted to make an appointment, the council members also spelled out the application process.

The council also adopted a timeline that calls for approving the application at the Dec. 18 meeting, soliciting applications through Jan. 2, and interviewing candidates during a Jan. 8 special meeting.

But council members snagged when talking about how make the final selection, and whether to use a simple nomination and vote process, or a more complex method using elimination rounds.

Ultimately, the council agreed to postpone that decision and asked staff to provide information about how other cities have handled the process.

While Vega asked for public input Thursday night about whether the council should conduct private interviews of the candidates — “which we can do” — and then a second interview in public, the new mayor said she had asked the attorney for clarification.

council members at meeting
A city employee removes Bob Lingl’s name plate from the electronic voting board on Thursday night after the swearing in ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“I believe this process, to be transparent, actually needs to be in City Hall at the dais and no private interviews with the candidates,” Osborne said. 

City Attorney Jeff Malawy confirmed that the law requires the process to be conducted in public. 

Before the council voted on the appointment process, a parade of local residents urged the council to be transparent, complaining about process used in 2014. 

“Let’s make it open, transparent, fair and get the best qualified  and interested person to represent the community until the next election,” resident Janet Blevins said.

Darrell Tullis called on the three councilmen to be honest if their minds were made up about who they intend to appoint to the panel, contending the council previously filled vacancies using an unfair process.

“Be honest with yourselves. Be honest with all us,” Tullis said. “If you already have someone in mind that three of you are going to vote for, don’t waste this community’s time. If you already have a name you can do it tonight. Other than that, you’re lying to us. Don’t do it.”

council members at meeting
Departing mayor Bob Lingl receives a proclamation from incoming Mayor Jenelle Osborne during a special meeting Thursday night where the two re-elected council members also took the oath of office.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Even before the election, Lompoc residents speculated the three councilmen, who often vote the same way on issues, had a favored candidate they intended to name to fill the empty seat if Osborne won. 

Others noted that Lompoc just conducted its first district-based election, aimed at increasing minority representation, and called for the panel to pick a minority resident for the fifth seat.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

council members at meeting
The Lompoc City Council will appoint a fifth member to fill the vacancy created by Mayor Jenelle Osborne’s election. Pictured are Councilman Jim Mosby, Councilman Dirk Starbuck, Osborne and Councilman VIctor Vega. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

