Lompoc Getting Stoked About Skateboard Contest

The community is invited to gear up for the Lompoc Recreation Division’s Annual Skateboard Competition on Sat. Aug. 19 at the Lompoc Skate Park, 305 W. College Ave.

This event is open to all skaters age seven and older, and is co-sponsored by Surf Connection and Lompoc Foursquare Church.

Prizes will be awarded in each category and age group. Participants must comply with the rules and regulations of the Skate Park, and wear appropriate safety equipment.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the contest begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $5 per event.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or stop by and register at 125 W. Walnut Ave. Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will be accepted.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.