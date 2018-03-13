Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Gettng Ready for 15th Annual Golf Tourney

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | March 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to come out to its annual Golf Tournament, Sunday, April 29, at Mission Golf Course. The event will benefit youth sports and crime-prevention programs.

The tournament includes lunch, dinner, prizes, and of course, golf. Participants are encouraged to gather a group of friends for the four-person scramble at Mission Golf Course. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Check-in time is 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

Fee is $100 for early-bird registration until April 20; $120 per person after April 20; $150 for tee sponsors and $500 for business sponsors.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 25.

For more information, contact Mario Guerrero, Jr., 875-8095.  To register, go online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

