Lompoc Gettng Ready for 15th Annual Golf Tourney

The Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to come out to its annual Golf Tournament, Sunday, April 29, at Mission Golf Course. The event will benefit youth sports and crime-prevention programs.

The tournament includes lunch, dinner, prizes, and of course, golf. Participants are encouraged to gather a group of friends for the four-person scramble at Mission Golf Course. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Check-in time is 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

Fee is $100 for early-bird registration until April 20; $120 per person after April 20; $150 for tee sponsors and $500 for business sponsors.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 25.

For more information, contact Mario Guerrero, Jr., 875-8095. To register, go online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.