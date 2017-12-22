Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc’s Gift to Residents: Free Christmas Tree Collection

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | December 22, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

Lompoc residents can relax in the wake of the holiday hustle and let the city pick up their Christmas trees from their homes for free.

The city of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Monday, Jan. 8-Friday, Jan. 12. The service is free of charge to residents.

Solid waste-collection customers should place their trees next to their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day the week of Jan. 8.

Residents who miss the home tree collection still can drop off their trees for free at Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.

Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once collected, West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.

Solid waste collection will be affected by the New Year’s holiday. There will not be trash pick-up on Monday. Jan. 1, and collections will be pushed back by one day all week long. In addition, the city landfill will be closed on Jan. 1.

For more information, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 