Lompoc’s Gift to Residents: Free Christmas Tree Collection

Lompoc residents can relax in the wake of the holiday hustle and let the city pick up their Christmas trees from their homes for free.

The city of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Monday, Jan. 8-Friday, Jan. 12. The service is free of charge to residents.

Solid waste-collection customers should place their trees next to their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day the week of Jan. 8.

Residents who miss the home tree collection still can drop off their trees for free at Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.

Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once collected, West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.

Solid waste collection will be affected by the New Year’s holiday. There will not be trash pick-up on Monday. Jan. 1, and collections will be pushed back by one day all week long. In addition, the city landfill will be closed on Jan. 1.

For more information, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.