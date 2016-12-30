Lompoc Gift to Residents: Free Christmas Tree Recycling

Lompoc residents can relax in the wake of the holiday hustle and let the city pick up their Christmas trees from their homes for free.

The Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Mon. Jan. 9 to Fri. Jan. 13. The service is free of charge to residents.

Solid waste collection customers should place their trees next to their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash-collection day during the week of Jan. 9. Residents who miss the home-tree collection are still able to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.

Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once the trees are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind them into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.

The Lompoc trash and recycling collection schedule will not be altered for the New Year’s holiday. The city landfill will be closed on Sun. Jan. 1.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.