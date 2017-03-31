Lompoc Golf Tourney Funds Help Drive Youth Programs

Registration is underway for the 14th Annual Lompoc Valley P.A.L. and Recreation Division Golf Tournament set for Sunday, April 30.

Hosted by the city of Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Valley Police Activities League (P.A.L.), the event will be held at Mission Club Golf Course and Country Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road in the Lompoc Valley. Check-in time is 11 a.m. with shot-gun start a 12:30 p.m.

The tournament raises money to benefit local youth programs. The Lompoc Recreation Division and P.A.L. also are seeking sponsorships and in-kind donations.

Lompoc Recreation and P.A.L. wants to give special thanks to tournament sponsor, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and media sponsor, the Lompoc Record, for supporting this year’s tournament as well as the previous 13 events.

Tournament fees are: $100 for early-bird registration; deadline April 14; $125 per person after April 14; $150 for tee sponsor - tee sign; $500 for business sponsor, includes four golfers and tee sign.

Contact Mario Guerrero Jr., recreation manager, at 875-8095 for more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.