Lompoc Has Board, Committee, Commission Openings

The Lompoc City Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies for 19 open positions on city commissions, a committee and a board.

Positions are available for the Airport, Beautification, Human Services, and Library commissions, Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Board, Oversight Committee for Park Maintenance and Pool Assessment, Parks and Recreation Commission, Youth Commission, and Economic Development Committee.

Involvement with a city committee, commission or board is one way to make your voice heard concerning Lompoc city government, and provides service to the community.

Detailed descriptions of the open positions, along with applications for the spots, are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc. To reach the City Clerk’s Office, call 875-8241.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.