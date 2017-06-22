Lompoc Has Zero Tolerance for Illegal Fireworks

The city of Lompoc Police and Fire departments reminds the community that the city has zero tolerance for possession, transportation and discharge of illegal fireworks (Health and Safety Code 12671).

Violation may result in citation, fines and possibly incarceration. Illegal fireworks are those that explode or fly through the air.

The only fireworks allowed are those labeled as Safe and Sane and sold by local nonprofit groups from June 28 through July 4.

Safe and Sane fireworks may only be discharged on July 4 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Violation of this restriction may result in citation and fines (Lompoc Municipal Code 8.28.120 b).

The Fire and Police departments will be aggressively looking for those who violate the zero tolerance position.

In addition, if police or fire personnel witness illegal fireworks being discharged from private property, the property owners will (consistent with city ordinance) be sent an administrative citation via U.S. mail.

Administrative citations for discharge of illegal fireworks carry a minimum fine of $1,000 per occurrence.

Through coordination with the Fire and Police departments, the Lompoc Recreation Division has created a Block Party application process to encourage families and neighbors to come together to celebrate the holiday and ignite their Safe and Sane fireworks in a safe environment, on closed city streets.

The city also has identified two community park locations that can be used to sponsor a Block Party, as well as designating the downtown city parking lot at I Street and Ocean Avenue as a Safe and Sane discharge area.

In these specified areas, residents can safely use their Safe and Sane fireworks

Block Party application packets are available on the city website www.cityoflompoc.com and at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Deadline to submit a Block Party application is noon on June 26.

— Dena Paschke for Lompoc Fire Department.