Lompoc HEAL Fair Puts Fitness, Healthy Eating on Menu

By Nora K. Wallace, Lompoc for Valley Medical Center | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The first “HEAL Wellness Fair: Food as Medicine” on Jan. 21 will offer residents free healthy food samples, vendor booths, children’s activities and more. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 316 E. Ocean Ave. It was coordinated by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and its HEAL, or Healthy Eating Active Living, Advisory Cabinet.

The free family event will include prizes, activities, a raffle for a Fitbit and other prizes. The Public Health Department will offer blood pressure checks and BMI assessments, In-Shape gym will give out free seven-day passes and conduct BMI assessments, and Grocery Outlet and the Lompoc Farmers Market will provide market coupons.

HEAL began locally in 2012 when Lompoc was declared a HEAL City. The HEAL Cities national campaign supports cities in their efforts to improve the physical environment by giving residents more opportunities to be physically active and eat healthier foods, said Ashley Costa, executive director of the Healthy Lompoc Coalition.

“We are so excited to bring the community this exciting event,” Costa said. “With 48.6 percent of children overweight or obese in Lompoc, the highest in Santa Barbara County, we have a challenge ahead of us. One way we plan to combat this epidemic is by being practitioners of preventative medicine.

"This Wellness Fair is for all ages and abilities. It’s a public-private partnership between government, non-profit and businesses who all realize the health of our community matters.”

Sponsors of the fair include the coalition, HEAL Lompoc and Grocery Outlet, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and CoastHills Credit Union.

Organizers are anticipating almost two dozen vendors, including child-nutrition experts, yoga, the city’s Recreation Department, an “Ask A Doctor” booth and more.

At 10 a.m., the Charlotte’s Web mobile children’s library will provide story time and at 11 a.m., the Lompoc YMCA will offer children’s Zumba, followed by family Zumba.

For more information on the coalition, go to www.healthylompoc.org or on Facebook.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

 
