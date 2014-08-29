Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Health Care Center Awarded $229,000 in Affordable Care Act Funding

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | August 29, 2014 | 11:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada on Friday announced receipt of $229,000 in Affordable Care Act funding to support the Lompoc Health Care Center’s patient-centered medical home project through new construction and facility renovations.

“The Lompoc Health Care Center is the health-care home for more than 8,400 patients, providing access to quality health care for the residents of Lompoc,” Dr. Wada said. “The renovations afforded through this opportunity will enable the LHCC to provide even higher quality services to the patients that rely upon them.”

The patient-centered medical home delivery model is designed to improve quality of care through team-based coordination of care, treating the many needs of the patient at once, increasing access to care, and empowering the patient to be a partner in their own care.

“This award will create a patient resource center that will provide training and education; a centrally located case management area for team consultations; a behavioral health environment; and an increase in the number of exam rooms. The renovations will lead to improvements to patient flow, case management, and patient education,” said Jeanie Sleigh, LHCC Health Center administrator.

The Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers continue to play a critical role in helping the public learn about new coverage opportunities under the Affordable Care Act, by conducting outreach and enrollment activities that link individuals to affordable coverage options available through Covered California. This award helps support high quality care and updated facilities for the more than 4,200 newly enrolled into health care coverage by the Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 