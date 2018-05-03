Lompoc High Student Places 4th in AAUW Speech Contest

Erin McCallon, a junior at Lompoc High School, took fourth place honorable mention in the annual California American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest.

High school students from throughout California are invited to compete annually. This year’s topic was:

How Can We Stand Up to Sexism? What can I do as an individual, what can organizations like AAUW do to break down stereotypes and biases in school, in the military, at work, and in our communities?

Many were inspired and presented thought provoking speeches about how these issues impact our society, and potential solutions.

The statewide contest began at the AAUW Branch level. McCallon won first place in the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch speech competition and was awarded $200. Her winning video was submitted to the California AAUW for review by a panel of state judges.

As fourth-place winner at the state level, McCallon received a cash award of $250, and a certificate of participation. To view her speech, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLuIKh_e40c.

The Lompoc City Council recognized McCallon for her achievements during its May 1 council meeting.

For information on Speech Trek 2019, visit www.aauw-ca.org. Participating in the Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest is a means of engaging high school students in speaking out on critical social issues, and having their voices heard.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW Branch looks forward to hosting the local competition again next year. Seven high school students competed in the local inaugural AAUW branch contest.

For more information or to join the local AAUW branch, visit https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/.

— Jenelle Osborne for California American Association of University Women.