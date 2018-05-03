Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:26 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc High Student Places 4th in AAUW Speech Contest

By Jenelle Osborne for California American Association of University Women | May 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Erin McCallon
Erin McCallon

Erin McCallon, a junior at Lompoc High School, took fourth place honorable mention in the annual California American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest.

High school students from throughout California are invited to compete annually. This year’s topic was:

How Can We Stand Up to Sexism? What can I do as an individual, what can organizations like AAUW do to break down stereotypes and biases in school, in the military, at work, and in our communities?

Many were inspired and presented thought provoking speeches about how these issues impact our society, and potential solutions.

The statewide contest began at the AAUW Branch level. McCallon won first place in the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch speech competition and was awarded $200. Her winning video was submitted to the California AAUW for review by a panel of state judges.

As fourth-place winner at the state level, McCallon received a cash award of $250, and a certificate of participation. To view her speech, visit  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLuIKh_e40c.

The Lompoc City Council recognized McCallon for her achievements during its May 1 council meeting.

For information on Speech Trek 2019, visit www.aauw-ca.org. Participating in the Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest is a means of engaging high school students in speaking out on critical social issues, and having their voices heard.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW Branch looks forward to hosting the local competition again next year. Seven high school students competed in the local inaugural AAUW branch contest.

For more information or to join the local AAUW branch, visit https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/.

— Jenelle Osborne for California American Association of University Women.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 