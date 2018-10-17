Lompoc Hit-Run Suspect Located after Damaging Parked Vehicles, Church

A driver suspected of hitting numerous parked vehicles and crashing into a church in Lompoc fled the scene but was later located Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The suspect hit several vehicles and Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of South H Street and East Cypress Avenue before fleeing the scene, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

However, officers located the man and determined he had been injured.

The suspect, Tommy Dodson, whose age was not released, was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his face, Martin said.

In addition to felony hit and run, police were investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

A city inspector was summoned to assess the condition of the church building, Martin said.

Additional details were not available.

