Lompoc Holiday Turkey Drive to Help Feed Needy

City of Lompoc staff is holding a turkey drive in partnership with Good Samaritan Shelter, Inc. to help the city’s less fortunate community members this Thanksgiving.

Turkey donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thurs. Nov. 17 in the Lompoc City Hall parking lot, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Donations of chickens, canned food and money to purchase food will also be welcomed.

Turkeys and other food collected will be distributed to those served by Good Samaritan programs in Lompoc. Any surplus donations will be provided to other organizations serving those in need in Lompoc.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.