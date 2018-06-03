Lompoc Homeowners Invited to Get EmPowered at Free Energy Workshop, BBQ

The weather may still be warm out, but winter is approaching quickly. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a warm, comfortable home while saving on utility bills this winter season?

The emPower Santa Barbara County program can help by providing access to low-cost local financing and big utility incentives — up to $4,500 — to make upgrade projects more affordable than ever.

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades are invited to a free workshop and BBQ in Lompoc from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Click here to RSVP. For more information, call 805.568.3566.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes and get expert energy advice from emPower’s energy coach.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about rebates of up to $4,500 for homeowners and other incentives for home energy projects

» Get access to low-cost financing offered by local lending partners

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors

— Stacy Miller represents emPower Santa Barbara County.