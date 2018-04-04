Lompoc Homework Club Offers Students Help With Studies

Homework help is coming again to the Lompoc Public Library. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to take part in Homework Club at the library starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. Homework Club will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the children’s department.

During Homework Club, volunteer tutors will be available to assist students with their homework. The club also welcomes students who just want a place to do their homework.

Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. When the Lompoc Unified School District is on vacation, Homework Club will not be held.

The Lompoc Library is also in need of volunteer homework tutors. A commitment for the entire school year is preferred, with tutors needed during Homework Club hours.

Those interested in volunteering should call volunteer coordinator Maria Parker, 875-8782, or email [email protected]

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.