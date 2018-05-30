Lompoc Homicide Suspect Makes Court Appearance

A Lompoc man charged with the murder of another man in April made his first appearance in Lompoc Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 30, was arrested Friday by Lompoc police in connection with the death of Theopheus Bennett, 33.

Whalen has been charged with murder and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, a knife.

Bennett was found with multiple stab wounds in the early morning hours of April 3 near Barkin Dog Park in Lompoc.

Police said paramedics transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria where "doctors attempted lifesaving measures that eventually failed," and Bennett died of his injuries.

During the brief court appearance Wednesday morning, Whalen’s arraignment hearing was continued to Thursday in the Lompoc courtroom, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley said.

