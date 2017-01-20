Lompoc Homicide Suspect Makes Superior Court Appearance

The man arrested in connection with his girlfriend’s death in Lompoc earlier this month appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Friday.

A further arraignment hearing for William Delgado, 42, is planned for Feb. 14, according to Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.

Delgado did not enter a plea to the charge of murder and the special allegation he used a knife while committing the crime.

Delgado was taken into custody early Jan. 7 after police found his girlfriend, Ranae Ronquillo, 47, dead in a residence.

Authorities say they believe she was killed sometime on Jan. 6.

Her adult son alerted Lompoc police that Ronquillo was injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street.

While police remained at the scene, Delgado drove by the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

He is represented by attorneys Lori Pedego and Sydney Bennett from the Public Defender’s Office.

Delgado has prior convictions including one for felony domestic violence in 2014 involving the same victim in Riverside County.

He remains in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

