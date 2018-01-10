Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Homicide Trial Delayed As Another Attorney Joins Defense

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 10, 2018 | 11:33 p.m.

The homicide trial for a Lompoc man accused of shooting a woman in his residence has been delayed two weeks after another attorney joined the defense team.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen agreed this week to the latests delay in the case against Clay Martin Burt Murray, 67, of Lompoc.

He was arrested in October 2014 after a woman, Rebecca Maxine Yap, 37, of Santa Maria, was shot at a residence on the 300 block of North Daisy Street.

Officers were called to the home after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they contacted Murray, who was detained while officers checked the residence.

Police found the victim, with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, in the backyard. 

Before she died, the woman identified the shooter as Murray, police said. 

The delay, the latest of several for the case, came as Adrian Galvan joined Michael Carty on the defense team, they told the judge.

Galvan is the fourth defense attorney involved in the case although two others are no longer involved. 

The prosecution team is led by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.

Murray has been charged with murder plus special circumstances for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and committing the murder during a robbery. 

The judge set Feb. 7 as the date for the attorneys to return to confirm readiness for trial, and set Feb. 13 as the start of the trial.

It most recently had been planned to begin Jan. 29.

The defendant recently was among plaintiffs in a federal class action lawsuit contending the county jail failed to provide basic mental-health and medical care, misused solitary confinement, discriminated against people with disabilities, and provided “inhumane, unsanitary, and unsafe living conditions.” 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

