Lompoc Hospital District Foundation 5K Colorthon to Take Place at River Park

Registration is now underway for the 2nd annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation 5K Colorthon.

The fundraising run/walk will return to Lompoc’s River Park on Sept. 25, with on-site registration, shirt pick-up and Zumba warm-ups starting at 10 a.m. The Colorthon kicks off in a rainbow of color at 11 a.m.

During the event, participants run or walk along River Park’s trails for 5 kilometers, passing through “color zones” where volunteers will shower them with dye.

Lompoc’s KTNK 1410 AM radio will be on site for remote broadcasting, and there will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes awarded for the top pledges collected.

Local vendors will be present with their goods and crafts, in addition to Wild West Pizza and Yogurt Creations food trucks.

Money raised by the Colorthon will be used to renovate resident rooms at Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center, a 110-bed skilled nursing facility and rehabilitation facility.

“This center is almost 50 years old and is need of renovation and a rehabilitation of its own,” said Alice Milligan, Foundation President. “It is the Foundation’s goal to provide our seniors a lovely environment, which they so greatly deserve.”

Registration prior to Sept. 18 is $35 per person, with reduced prices for team registration. On the day of the event, the cost is $40 per person, with team rates as well.

Those pre-registering will be guaranteed a Colorthon t-shirt and a bag of color.

For more information and to register, log onto lompocvmc.com/colors. Vendor registration forms are also available online.

The vendor registration deadline is Sept. 18. Information on sponsorship levels is available online as well.