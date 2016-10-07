Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon Brings in $20,000

Capital campaign raising funds to renovate Comprehensive Care Center.

By Nora Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation | October 7, 2016 | 9:04 a.m.

Some 350 people braved the scorching heat recently for the 2nd annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon — and helped raise $20,000 for the nonprofit.

The Colorthon at River Park also attracted more than a dozen vendors and food trucks and kicked off with an energetic Zumba workout by Cynthia Bittle.

Runners in 5K event get sprayed with brightly colored powder. (Lompoc Hospital District Foundation)

The foundation is in the midst of a $2-million capital campaign to raise funds to renovate Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility, the Comprehensive Care Center.

The fundraising was boosted by almost $13,000 in sponsors, from the generosity of Assisted Home Health, Hospice Care and Caregiver Services; Coastal Vision Inc.; Rabobank; Lompoc Community Bank and the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Employee Council.

Participants also collected more than $1,400 in pledges, and another $1,050 came into the foundation from donations.

Foundation President Alice Milligan credited a generous and supportive community for the success.

“Despite the extreme heat everyone, seemed to have a great time and it was wonderful to see so many families out for the day having enjoyable family time,” Milligan said.

“We would like to express our appreciation to those who participated, those who gave of their time working to make certain that the event was successful, particularly the young people from Lompoc High, Cabrillo High and Hancock College,” Milligan said.

During the event, runners and walkers were sprayed with colored powder throughout the 5K course.

The foundation is hosting two events this month. On Oct. 22, a Disaster PrepareAthon will be held on the property of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include food and entertainment, as well as almost two dozen participants providing information about disaster preparedness.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, Dr. Michael Gill will speak about “Bones and your Health” for the foundation’s Community Education lecture series. The lecture will be held at the Ocean’s Seven Café, inside LVMC. Dr. Gill will address total joint-replacement surgery; alternatives to joint replacement and the latest developments in joint-replacement implants and more.

— Nora Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

 
