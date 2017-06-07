Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Hospital Foundation Golf Tourney a Hole in One

By Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation | June 7, 2017 | 9:55 a.m.

Attracting some 100 participants, the 26th annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Flower Valley Golf Classic, held recently at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village, has been declared a success.

The Flower Valley Golf Classic is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit public benefit foundation’s mission — to help provide the Lompoc Healthcare District with funds to purchase medical equipment or make capital improvements.

This year, the generosity of the foundation supporters brought in $65,0000, said Alice Milligan, foundation president.

Proceeds will help the foundation’s $2 million capital campaign for the renovation of the Comprehensive Care Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

The tournament could not have been successful without sponsors and donors, including Jim Vreeland Ford as the Hole in One sponsor, and Coastal Vision Inc. and Community Bank of Lompoc as major benefactors.

The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization was the lunch sponsor and the Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians was the golf cart sponsor. Dozens of volunteers aided the effort, including many from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Auctioneer Charles Sommers kept buyers happy and jockeying for items that ranged from a Disneyland package to tickets to see the band Chicago at the Vino Robles Amphitheater.

At the end of the tourney, the 1st Gross Team consisted of Hall, Hall, Pata, and Bracey, while the 1st Net Team was Christen, Leong, Ramirez and Kimbel.

The foundation accepts donation pledges year-round, and donations may be designated for a particular CCC area or room.

The foundation’s next fundraiser is the Oct. 14 5K Colorthon at La Purisima State Historic Park.

For more information, call Milligan, 737-5762.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

 
