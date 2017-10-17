Lompoc Hospital Foundation Colorthon Raises $18,000

More than 200 people ran, walked and jumped through vibrant bursts of color at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park on Saturday while participating in the third annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon.

Participating runners and walkers were sprayed with colored cornstarch throughout the picturesque 5K course.

The Colorthon raised about $18,000 for the nonprofit organization and its quest to renovate Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s skilled-nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility, the Comprehensive Care Center (CCC).

The fundraising was boosted by some $15,000 in sponsors including Rabobank; Coastal Vision Inc.; Lompoc Valley Medical Center Employee Council; Skydive Santa Barbara; Grocery Outlet; Lompoc Radiation Oncology Medical Center; Clos Pepe Vineyard; and the Hematology-Oncology Service.

As the festive, rambunctious event began, foundation president Alice Milligan and Colorthon chairman Tyler Perry presented CCC administrator Katie Ellis with a check for $80,000.

The money represents a portion of the foundation's commitment to raise $2 million to renovate the patient rooms of the almost-50-year-old facility.

“Our residents and staff appreciate all the fundraising efforts to support the renovation of the CCC,” Ellis said. “The upgrades to the facility will greatly improve the quality of life for our residents and rehabilitation patients.

"We are thankful for all those who signed up to be in the Colorthon and for the amazing generosity of our Colorthon sponsors. You help make a difference to the CCC," Ellis said.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.