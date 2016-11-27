Lompoc Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour and Candlelight Tea

Visit four area residences all decked out for the season

Four homes, each beautifully decorated for the winter holidays, are set for touring Sunday, Dec. 11, for the nonprofit Lompoc Hospital Foundation’s annual Holiday Home Tour and Tea. The self-guided tour takes place from 1 to 5 p.m., and encompasses homes throughout the Lompoc Valley and one east of town.

A traditional holiday tea, to be enjoyed at any time during the tour, includes an array of Chef Michael Despres’ finest food and assorted mini Christmas desserts; warm mulled cider and cranberry punch, coffee and tea.

There also will be an opportunity drawing for a large custom gingerbread house hand-crafted by Despres, as well as drawings for a variety of themed gift baskets.

Tickets at $25 per person are available at: the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau; Union Bank; CVS drug store in Lompoc; Lompoc Valley Medical Center Administration and CoastHills Federal Credit Union. For mail order, send check to: Lompoc Hospital Foundation, PO Box 833, Lompoc, CA 93438, or call 736-4005.

Proceeds from the Holiday Home Tour and Tea will go toward the renovation of patient rooms at the Comprehensive Care Center.

Three of the homes are in the Lompoc Valley and one is a 25-minute drive east of Lompoc. Each home was chosen for its delightful decorations and residents’ joyful celebration of the holidays.

“We hope you will enjoy the lovely homes we have on display for your viewing pleasure,” said Alice Milligan, Foundation president .

The homes can be visited in any order on this self-guided afternoon. Foundation volunteers will greet visitors at each home.

One five-bedroom home presents a magnificent view of the Lompoc Valley, and has family antiques taking back generations. A 10-foot-tall tree is a family room centerpiece, and a bookcase holds antique Chinese jade and teapots.

Another home on the tour is a perfect setting for a wedding, with a hilltop locale on a rural road. An expansive lawn and an outdoor kitchen with two ceremonial altars are must-sees. Holiday china decorates a table, while a rock fireplace warms visitors.

A family’s home on the southwest side of Lompoc is transformed each year into a holiday wonderland, with virtually all wall space and every room decorated to reflect the owners’ interests. Decorations are dedicated to Santa figures, Hallmark ornaments, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, Beanie babies and sports, among other specialties.

This year’s tour includes a special opportunity to view an 8,500-square-foot log home on 360 acres near Buellton. The cabin, built of Western red cedar, includes a floor-to-ceiling river-rock fireplace and a Christmas tree growing through the rooftop. On the property is a 1,500-square-foot wine cellar excavated from an adjacent hill.

The nonprofit public benefit Foundation was incorporated Sept. 12, 1990, with a goal of promoting health education in the community, raising funds to purchase critically needed medical technology or equipment and educating the public about the hospital’s services, facilities and programs. There are now about 4,000 members.

— Nora K. Wallace, Lompoc for Valley Medical Center.