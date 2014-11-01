Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:16 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Hospital Foundation Raises Funds in Walk-A-Thon

By Nora Wallace, for Lompoc Valley Medical Center | November 1, 2014 | 10:23 a.m.

On Oct. 25, 2014, River Park in Lompoc was full of charitable walkers participating in the 24th annual Lompoc Hospital Foundation walk-a-thon.

By the end of the day, the 44 walkers had raised $5,137 — money that will be used to remodel patient rooms at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center.

Walkers representing the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Hospital raised $2,898 for the effort, earning the honor of  top fundraisers.

Walnut Pier representatives brought in $903, while walkers raising money on behalf of the LVMC’s new Champion Center raised $175.

Among the top individual walkers were Michael Prentiss, who raised $900; Gary Williams, who raised $525 and Richard Barrara, who brought in $405.

Foundation President Alice Milligan complimented the walkers on their efforts. The foundation is due to start a new capital campaign for the remodeling of the CCC, a 110-resident facility.

“We chose the Comprehensive Care Center because we feel it’s important to bring that facility up to current standards,” Mrs. Milligan said. “It is important that the clients have an environment that is one they can enjoy.”

Jim Raggio, CEO of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, expressed appreciation for the financial donation. Mr. Raggio and Michael Despres, chef and director of dietary services for LVMC, prepared a barbecue lunch for the walkers.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the foundation membership in organizing the walk-a-thon and are extremely grateful for the hard work of the 44 walkers,” Mr. Raggio said. “The remodeling project just received a wonderful donation that will enable us to improve the atmosphere for Comprehensive Care Center residents.”

The 22-year-old foundation has a membership of more than 4,000 people and a board with 80 members. There is no membership fee to join the Foundation, a registered  non-profit organization.

In October 2015, the walkathon’s 25th anniversary will be fashioned after the popular runs that incorporate participants being showered with colored powder, creating a vibrant human kaleidoscope.  

 

