Lompoc Hospital Provides Outpatient Lactation Service

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) is now offering an Outpatient Lactation Service available to all breastfeeding mothers.

The service, by appointment, is available to all breastfeeding mothers, regardless of where the baby was delivered. Appointments may be made at Lompoc Valley Medical Center: Hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

Breastfeeding mothers having trouble with newborn latching, milk supply, blocked ducts, over or under supply, pumping, bonding, nutrition, painful latch, and any other issue associated with breastfeeding can have a one-on-one consultation with a certified lactation consultant or a lactation educator for specialized support and guidance.

With a referral from a pediatrician, obstetrician primary care physician, mothers can schedule 30- to 90-minute appointments for private consultations. Appointments may continue as necessary.

For more information about the Outpatient Lactation Service or to schedule an appointment, call 737-3395.

LVMC also offers a free weekly breastfeeding mothers support group, staffed by experienced lactation consultants. The group meets at 10 a.m. Fridays at the hospital.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.