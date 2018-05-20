Lompoc Hosts Second Public Zoning Code Workshop

The city of Lompoc, including the Lompoc City Council and city Planning Commission, is hosting a second public workshop to discuss the city’s Draft Zoning Code, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, in the Lompoc City Hall Council Chamber, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The purpose the meeting is to review and discuss the Draft Zoning Code, and provide feedback and comments to the consultant and staff prior to scheduling public hearings for the project.

The Draft Zoning Code is available on city of Lompoc website, cityoflompoc.com/comdev/projectupdates.htm.

Inquiries from the public regarding the workshop or the Draft Zoning Code may be directed to planning manager Brian Halvorson, [email protected], or principal planner Greg Stones, [email protected]; by mail or in person at Lompoc City Hall.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.