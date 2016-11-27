Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

No Injuries Reported in Lompoc House Fire Blamed on Unattended Candle

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 27, 2016 | 2:44 p.m.
 

An unattended candle was blamed for a structure fire in Lompoc early Sunday, according to Lompoc Fire Capt. Steve Terrones.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Palmetto Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Crews rescued two dogs from the residence, and administrated oxygen to one. Both dogs seemed fine, Terrones said.

Firefighters kept the fire contained in a converted bedroom with some damage extending into the garage and kitchen, he added.

The incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of candles.

“No. 1, everyone likes candles but it’s so dangerous especially when unattended,” Terrones said.

Additionally, he said, the house reportedly did not have working smoke alarms.

“They got lucky,” he said, adding someone woke up and alerted other residents to the fire.

“Easily, it could have been a triple fatality,” Terrones said.

Residents who escape a burning house should not re-enter it, he added.

“It’s not worth it,” he said, adding the resident complained of respiratory problems but was going to seek treatment later.

Lompoc crews were assisted by personnel from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

