Lompoc Fire Department Open House Kindles Fire Prevention Week

The Lompoc Fire Department is joining the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign starting with an open house, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 6, at Lompoc Fire Station One, 115 South G St.

The campaign, called Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere, works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.

This year’s campaign highlights three steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire:

» Look for places fire could start.

» Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

» Learn two ways out of every room.

While the focus is on home fires, these fire safety tips apply pretty much anywhere.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Brian Federmann, battalion chief. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

At the open house, the community can meet their local firefighters; get a tour of the station; learn Hands-on-Only CPR; learn how to use a fire extinguisher and how make an escape plan; and ask questions of the firefighters.

— Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department.