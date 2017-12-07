Inmate Flees From Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

A Lompoc federal prison inmate who turned up missing during a routine count has apparently fled the facility, officials said Thursday night.

Francisco Gomez-Cazares, 55, was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp during the 4 p.m. Thursday count of inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated,” Lompoc prison officials said. “Anyone with information about this individual should contact local law enforcement.”

Gomez-Cazares was sentenced in the Arizona District to 168 months in prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Gomez-Cazares is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weights 190 pounds.

The Satellite Prison Camp has 350 minimum-security inmates who perform chores around the grounds. Prison camp inmates are considered walkaways since they are not housed within the security fencing that surrounds other facilities.

The Lompoc prison complex also includes the U.S. Penitentiary with 885 medium-security inmates, along with the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, which houses 1,293 men behind razor-wired-topped fences.

