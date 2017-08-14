Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

County Arson Task Force Investigating Suspicious Fire That Damaged Vehicles in Lompoc

Responders worked to extinguish burning vehicles and stop blaze from spreading to nearby apartment complex

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged at least three vehicles in Lompoc early Monday morning. Click to view larger
Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged at least three vehicles in Lompoc early Monday morning.  (Brittanii Cullors photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 14, 2017

Three vehicles were damaged after a suspicious fire in a Lompoc alleyway early Monday morning, according to authorities.  

Just before 3 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire departments responded to the incident in an alley between the 200 blocks of N and O streets.

The first crews to arrive reported three vehicles fully involved with fire that had started to spread to the laundry room of a multi-unit apartment complex. 

“The first arriving crew made an aggressive attack on the laundry room exposure to knock down the fire and limit any threat to the apartment complex,” Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Crews worked to extinguish the fires along and check to make sure flames had not extended into the adjacent building, Federmann added.

“The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation,” Federmann said. 

The Santa Barbara County Arson Task Force is helping investigate the incident.

Once the initial review is done, the case is expected to be referred to Lompoc Police Department detectives for further investigation. 

Anyone who has information about the incident, or witnessed any suspicious activity, is urged to contact the Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Tips also can be made through the police department's app for mobile phones.

Anyone who has information about the incident, or witnessed any suspicious activity, is urged to contact the Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Tips also can be made through the police department's app for mobile phones.

Vehicles in a parking area between the 200 blocks of N and O streets in Lompoc were damaged by a suspicious fire early Monday morning. Click to view larger
Vehicles in a parking area between the 200 blocks of N and O streets in Lompoc were damaged by a suspicious fire early Monday morning. (Brittanii Cullors photo)

