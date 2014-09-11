Lompoc Invitational Cross Country Meet Results

Boys Varsity
San Marcos — 20 points
Lompoc — 46
Santa Maria — 71
1. Walker Odell (senior), San Marcos — 16:19
2. Lompoc
3. Logan Briner (sophomore), San Marcos — 16:34
4. David Peterson (senior), San Marcos — 16:49
5. Keaton Shinn (junior), San Marcos — 17:05
Girls Varsity
San Marcos swept the meet placing 1-7 and a perfect score of 15
Orcutt was 2nd — 112 points
Lompoc, 3rd — 124
Santa Maria, 4th — 192
1. Adilene Aldapa (senior) — 18:31
2. Erica Schroeder (sophomore) — 18:45
3. Mya Adornetto - (freshman) — 19:55
4. Emily Pearlman (sophomore) — 20:36
5. Kendra Dayton (freshman) — 20:37
6. Elsa Robertson (sophomore) — 20:38
7. Natalie Widmer (sophomore) — 20:42
The San Marcos JV boys also swept the meet with the first 12 runners.
— Tracy Jenkins is the assistant cross-country coach at San Marcos High School.