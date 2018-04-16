Networking Opportunities at Lompoc Job and Resource Fair

The 2017 Lompoc Valley Job & Resource Fair is set for 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. It is open to job seekers of all ages.

The event is presented by Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Workforce Resource Centers, County Office of Education, city of Lompoc, Lompoc Recreation Division, Excel Personnel Services, and PathPoint along with other agencies and organizations.

To maximize the chances of job seekers landing a job, the Lompoc Recreation Division will host a free pre- job fair workshop 1-4 p.m. April 7 at the Dick DeWees Community Center.

Workshop participants will be allowed to enter the job fair 30 minutes before the event opens to the general public. To register, call 875-8098.

“It is a great opportunity for qualified job-seekers to connect with employers from all across the Central Coast,” said Amber Wilson president/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

“We are hoping to have employers from various industries, as well as resources and information about education opportunities,” Wilson said.



The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all local employers who are considering hiring to attend the job fair and to have a table at the event. There is no fee to participate.

The event also is open to resource agencies and education providers that would like share their information with the local community. Last year’s event drew nearly 500 job seekers.



Exhibitors and job seekers are urged to pre-register at 2017lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.



For more information, contact Luis Servin, 896-6835, or by email at [email protected]

— Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.