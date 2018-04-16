Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Networking Opportunities at Lompoc Job and Resource Fair

By Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board | March 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The 2017 Lompoc Valley Job & Resource Fair is set for 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. It is open to job seekers of all ages.

The event is presented by Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Workforce Resource Centers, County Office of Education, city of Lompoc, Lompoc Recreation Division, Excel Personnel Services, and PathPoint along with other agencies and organizations.

To maximize the chances of job seekers landing a job, the Lompoc Recreation Division will host a free pre- job fair workshop 1-4 p.m. April 7 at the Dick DeWees Community Center.

Workshop participants will be allowed to enter the job fair 30 minutes before the event opens to the general public. To register, call 875-8098.

“It is a great opportunity for qualified job-seekers to connect with employers from all across the Central Coast,” said Amber Wilson president/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

“We are hoping to have employers from various industries, as well as resources and information about education opportunities,” Wilson said.
 
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all local employers who are considering hiring to attend the job fair and to have a table at the event. There is no fee to participate.

The event also is open to resource agencies and education providers that would like share their information with the local community. Last year’s event drew nearly 500 job seekers.
 
Exhibitors and job seekers are urged to pre-register at 2017lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Luis Servin, 896-6835, or by email at [email protected]

— Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 