Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lompoc Job and Resource Fair Set for Thursday

By Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board | April 28, 2014 | 1:10 p.m.

More than 35 employers, resource agencies and education providers have registered for this week’s Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. The event is open to job seekers of all ages, with a special focus on local youth.

The event has received a lot of support from the local community. Some of the registered employers and resource agencies include: UCSB, Walmart, the YMCA, South Side Coffee, InDyne, Inc., Securitas Security Services, Smart & Final, Select Staffing, Volt Staffing, Lompoc Parks and Recreation, O’Cairns Inn & Suites, Bureau of Prisons, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, University of La Verne, Small Business Development Centers, Allan Hancock College, the U.S. Postal Service, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Holiday Inn Express, North County Volunteer Corps, Chumash Casino, WebWise.io, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Express Employment Professionals, Excel Personnel Services, NAF Human Resources, Lompoc Unified School District, CoastHills Federal Credit Union, Holdsambeck and Associates Inc., Central Coast Public Safety, Goodwill Workforce Services, Burns and Whitaker Insurance, Viridia, Norwex and the Workforce Resource Center.

“Last year’s job fair was a tremendous success," said Ken Ostini, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, "and we expect this job fair to be even bigger and better attended.”

The organizations sponsoring the event include the County of Santa Barbara Workforce Investment Board, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Employment Development Department, Allan Hancock College, the City of Lompoc, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services and various local government agencies and private organizations.

All local employers who are considering hiring are invited to attend. The event is also open to resource agencies that would like to share their information with the local community.

To register, please contact: Luis Servin at the Workforce Investment Board at 805.681.4643 or Jennifer Merchant at the Employment Development Department at 805.568.1382.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 