Lompoc Job and Resource Fair Set for Thursday

More than 35 employers, resource agencies and education providers have registered for this week’s Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. The event is open to job seekers of all ages, with a special focus on local youth.

The event has received a lot of support from the local community. Some of the registered employers and resource agencies include: UCSB, Walmart, the YMCA, South Side Coffee, InDyne, Inc., Securitas Security Services, Smart & Final, Select Staffing, Volt Staffing, Lompoc Parks and Recreation, O’Cairns Inn & Suites, Bureau of Prisons, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, University of La Verne, Small Business Development Centers, Allan Hancock College, the U.S. Postal Service, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Holiday Inn Express, North County Volunteer Corps, Chumash Casino, WebWise.io, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Express Employment Professionals, Excel Personnel Services, NAF Human Resources, Lompoc Unified School District, CoastHills Federal Credit Union, Holdsambeck and Associates Inc., Central Coast Public Safety, Goodwill Workforce Services, Burns and Whitaker Insurance, Viridia, Norwex and the Workforce Resource Center.

“Last year’s job fair was a tremendous success," said Ken Ostini, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, "and we expect this job fair to be even bigger and better attended.”

The organizations sponsoring the event include the County of Santa Barbara Workforce Investment Board, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Employment Development Department, Allan Hancock College, the City of Lompoc, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services and various local government agencies and private organizations.

All local employers who are considering hiring are invited to attend. The event is also open to resource agencies that would like to share their information with the local community.

To register, please contact: Luis Servin at the Workforce Investment Board at 805.681.4643 or Jennifer Merchant at the Employment Development Department at 805.568.1382.