Lompoc Job and Resource Fair Setting Up Shop April 16

More than 35 employers, resource agencies and education providers have registered for next week’s 2015 Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.

The event will take place Thursday, April 16 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is open to job seekers of all ages.

“We’ve had two consecutive years of tremendous success with these events, and we expect this Job Fair to be even bigger and better attended,” said Ken Ostini, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the registered employers, education providers and resource agencies include: Chumash Casino, Central Coast Public Safety, FCC Lompoc, Home Depot, Volt Workforce, Allan Hancock College, Lompoc Unified School District, Excel Personnel Services, City of Lompoc, Walmart, University of LaVerne, The Devereux Foundation, Laurus College, the U.S. Postal Service, Dollar General, Assisted Home Health and Hospice, Greka, Casa Pacifica, Aerotek Staffing, Lompoc Family YMCA, County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services and many more.

The event has received a lot of support from the local community. The organizations sponsoring the event include Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board in collaboration with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lompoc, the Workforce Resource Center, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services and Allan Hancock College, along with other agencies and organizations.

All local employers who are considering hiring are invited to attend. The event is also open to resource agencies that would like to share their information with the local community. To register, contact Jeyde Cardenas at the Employment Development Department at 805.614.1210, or contact the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403 x817 for the registration form.