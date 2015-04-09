Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lompoc Job and Resource Fair Setting Up Shop April 16

By Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board | April 9, 2015 | 10:16 a.m.

More than 35 employers, resource agencies and education providers have registered for next week’s 2015 Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.

The event will take place Thursday, April 16 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is open to job seekers of all ages.

“We’ve had two consecutive years of tremendous success with these events, and we expect this Job Fair to be even bigger and better attended,” said Ken Ostini, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the registered employers, education providers and resource agencies include: Chumash Casino, Central Coast Public Safety, FCC Lompoc, Home Depot, Volt Workforce, Allan Hancock College, Lompoc Unified School District, Excel Personnel Services, City of Lompoc, Walmart, University of LaVerne, The Devereux Foundation, Laurus College, the U.S. Postal Service, Dollar General, Assisted Home Health and Hospice, Greka, Casa Pacifica, Aerotek Staffing, Lompoc Family YMCA, County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services and many more.

The event has received a lot of support from the local community. The organizations sponsoring the event include Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board in collaboration with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lompoc, the Workforce Resource Center, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services and Allan Hancock College, along with other agencies and organizations.

All local employers who are considering hiring are invited to attend. The event is also open to resource agencies that would like to share their information with the local community. To register, contact Jeyde Cardenas at the Employment Development Department at 805.614.1210, or contact the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403 x817 for the registration form.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 