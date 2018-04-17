Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Job Fair Exhibitors Hope to Fill 1,300 Positions

By Luis Servin for Lompoc Job and Resource Fair | April 17, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.

The 2018 Lompoc Job and Resource Fair will be held 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. 

The job fair welcomes job seekers of all ages. The event will be opened exclusively from 1:30-2 p.m. for veterans and youth looking for employment or resources in our community.
 
There are 74 exhibitors registered to date with positions ranging from professional and managerial to service, clerical, and sales. Employers will be looking to fill some 1,300 positions.

Employers with the most number of openings include: Chumash Casino Resort, Corning, Community Health Centers, Select Staffing, Santa Barbara Sheriff, Excel Personnel Services, EmployBridge, and all branches of the military.
 
List of exhibitors:
Company
Allied Universal
EmployBridge
Rabobank, N.A.
Alma Rosa Winery
Excel Personnel Services
Raytheon
Amdal Transport Services
Exclusive Wireless
ResCare - Residential Services
Armed Forces Services
Family Service Agency
RGNext
Assisted Home Health and Hospice Care
Farmers Insurance
Santa Barbara MTD
At Home Senior Services
Fess Parker DoubleTree Santa Barbara Resort
Santa Barbara Sheriff
Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC
First Command
Santa Maria-Bonita School District
Behavior Respite In Action
General Pavement Management, Inc.
SBBCollege Santa Maria
CA Dept of Rehabilitation
Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Inc.
SBC AmeriCorps Partnership for Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness
California Computer Rescue
GRID Alternatives
Sears Santa Barbara
California Conservation Corps
Home Helpers
Select Staffing
California Psychcare
InDyne, Inc
Solve-It! Companies, LLC
Center for Employment Training
KRA
The Exchange
Chesapeake Strategies Group
Laurus College
UCP WORK Inc.
Chumash Casino Resort
LivHOME
United Staffing Associates
City of Lompoc/Recreation Dept.
Lompoc Adult School and Career Center
United States Air Force
Community Health Centers
Lompoc Family YMCA
United States Navy, Navy Recruiting District Los Angeles
Corning
Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center
US ARMY
County of Santa Barbara
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Us Navy
Denmat
Marine Corps
Vandenberg Family Homes
Dept of the Air Force
Mary Kay Cosmetics
Visiting Angels of Santa Barbara
Devereux
Novelles Developmental Services
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
DSH-Atascadero
NurseCore
Walmart
EDD
People Ready
Western Dental
People's Care
WorldWide Group
 
Job seekers are urged to pre-register at https://2018lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.
 
The job fair is put on by the Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Workforce Resource Centers, county of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services, County Office of Education, city of Lompoc Parks and Recreation, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services, PathPoint, local government agencies and private organizations.
 
For more information, employers can call 614-1205; job seekers call 742-3950, or email at: [email protected]

— Luis Servin for Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.

 

