Lompoc Job Fair Exhibitors Hope to Fill 1,300 Positions

The 2018 Lompoc Job and Resource Fair will be held 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

The job fair welcomes job seekers of all ages. The event will be opened exclusively from 1:30-2 p.m. for veterans and youth looking for employment or resources in our community.



There are 74 exhibitors registered to date with positions ranging from professional and managerial to service, clerical, and sales. Employers will be looking to fill some 1,300 positions.

Employers with the most number of openings include: Chumash Casino Resort, Corning, Community Health Centers, Select Staffing, Santa Barbara Sheriff, Excel Personnel Services, EmployBridge, and all branches of the military.



List of exhibitors:

Company

Allied Universal

EmployBridge

Rabobank, N.A.

Alma Rosa Winery

Excel Personnel Services

Raytheon

Amdal Transport Services

Exclusive Wireless

ResCare - Residential Services

Armed Forces Services

Family Service Agency

RGNext

Assisted Home Health and Hospice Care

Farmers Insurance

Santa Barbara MTD

At Home Senior Services

Fess Parker DoubleTree Santa Barbara Resort

Santa Barbara Sheriff

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC

First Command

Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Behavior Respite In Action

General Pavement Management, Inc.

SBBCollege Santa Maria

CA Dept of Rehabilitation

Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Inc.

SBC AmeriCorps Partnership for Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness

California Computer Rescue

GRID Alternatives

Sears Santa Barbara

California Conservation Corps

Home Helpers

Select Staffing

California Psychcare

InDyne, Inc

Solve-It! Companies, LLC

Center for Employment Training

KRA

The Exchange

Chesapeake Strategies Group

Laurus College

UCP WORK Inc.

Chumash Casino Resort

LivHOME

United Staffing Associates

City of Lompoc/Recreation Dept.

Lompoc Adult School and Career Center

United States Air Force

Community Health Centers

Lompoc Family YMCA

United States Navy, Navy Recruiting District Los Angeles

Corning

Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center

US ARMY

County of Santa Barbara

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Us Navy

Denmat

Marine Corps

Vandenberg Family Homes

Dept of the Air Force

Mary Kay Cosmetics

Visiting Angels of Santa Barbara

Devereux

Novelles Developmental Services

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

DSH-Atascadero

NurseCore

Walmart

EDD

People Ready

Western Dental

People's Care

WorldWide Group



Job seekers are urged to pre-register at https://2018lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.



The job fair is put on by the Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Workforce Resource Centers, county of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services, County Office of Education, city of Lompoc Parks and Recreation, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services, PathPoint, local government agencies and private organizations.



For more information, employers can call 614-1205; job seekers call 742-3950, or email at: [email protected]

— Luis Servin for Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.