Lompoc Job Fair Ready to Get Down to Business

Welcoming job-seekers of all ages, the 2018 Lompoc Job and Resource Fair is set for 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

The fair will be opened exclusively from 1:30-2 p.m. for veterans seeking employment or resources in the community.

To maximize the chances of job-seekers landing work, there will be a free Pre-Job Fair workshop, 2-4 p.m. April 18 at El Camino Community Center, 320 N. J St., Ste. A-5.

Workshop participants will be allowed to enter the job fair 30 minutes before the event opens to the general public. To register, visit the Eventbrite page and select the Pre-Job Fair Workshop ticket.

The Lompoc Job Fair planning committee invites all local employers who are considering hiring to attend the fair and have a table at the event. There is no fee to participate.

The event is also open to resource agencies and education providers that would like share information about free resources with the local community. Last year’s event drew nearly 400 job-seekers.

Exhibitors and job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register online at https://2018lompocjobfair.eventbrite.com.

The job fair is hosted by the Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Workforce Resource Centers, Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, county Office of Education, city of Lompoc Parks and Recreation, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries, Excel Personnel Services, PathPoint, and other local government agencies, and private organizations.



Direct questions to Luis Servin, 896-6835 or email [email protected]

— Luis Servin for Lompoc Job and Resource Fair.