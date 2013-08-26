Lompoc ‘Project Kara’ Offering Free In-Home Fire Safety Surveys

The Lompoc Firefighters Foundation, in cooperation with the Lompoc Fire Department, is now conducting no-cost in-home fire safety surveys through the "Project Kara."

The surveys are conducted by trained volunteers with the intent of educating families and sharing information, such as:

» Identifying the dangers of portable heaters and provide safe solutions.

» Identifying the dangers of kitchen fires (cooking fires) and provide safe solutions.

» Smoking has been the leading cause of home fire deaths for decades (upholstered furniture, mattresses or bedding); move smoking outdoors — provide safe disposal methods.

» Smoke alarms have been required in all residential homes since 1986; however, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from fires in which no smoke alarms were present or in which smoke alarms were present but did not operate.

» All single-family homes having appliances that burn fossil fuels or have attached garages or fire places are required to install a carbon monoxide detector as of July 1, 2011. By Jan. 13, 2013, other “types of housing” such as apartments, and hotels were required to install carbon monoxide detectors.

» EDITH (Exit Drills in The Home). Designate two ways out of each room, select a safe meeting place, conduct drills.

Kara's Story

Kara was a premature baby who, against many odds, grew to be a sweet, somewhat shy and happy little blue-eyed, blond-haired girl; she would have celebrated her fourth birthday on Jan. 1.

On Dec. 26, 2012, after spending Christmas with her three step-siblings, their mother, Kara’s mother, father and grandmother, Kara died along with her step-siblings and their mother in a deadly fire. One adult, four children ages 3 to 8 and three dogs perished in the blaze. A space heater placed too close to combustibles caused the deadly fire; the smoke alarms were “non-working”; the batteries were either removed or were dead.

This could have been prevented. Let us help you be safe from fire in your home.

To arrange for a visit by one of the foundation’s trained survey teams, call 805.733.2421 or email [email protected] and enter “fire survey” in the subject line.

— Gail Petersen-Latipow is a liaison and Project Kara spokeswoman for the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation.