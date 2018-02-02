Lompoc Kicks Off Co-ed Adult Soccer Registration

The Lompoc Recreation Division invites adults of all ages and abilities to sign up for co-ed soccer. Signups are Feb. 9-Feb. 21.

Co-ed Adult 7 on 7 Soccer is a fun league open to all ability levels, the city of Lompoc said. Ages 16 and older may participate.

Teams may have 15 players on a roster. League plays by Southern California Municipal Athletic Federation (SCMAF)/Cal South soccer rules.

The league will play at Riverbend Park on Sunday afternoons, starting Feb. 25. Fee for the league is $450 per team for Lompoc residents, $475 for nonresidents.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or 125 W. Walnut Ave. Register online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.