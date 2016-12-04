Lompoc Landfill Now Accepting Mattresses for Free Recycling

The City of Lompoc landfill is now accepting old mattresses and box springs, which are being recycled at no charge to those discarding of the mattresses.

Lompoc has joined a growing list of Bye Bye Mattress recycling collection site participants.

Residents can bring their old mattresses and box springs to the Lompoc landfill at 700 Avalon St. during the following hours of operation: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Most mattresses and box springs are eligible for the recycling program. The following items are not accepted: mattress pads or toppers, futons, fold-out beds, water beds, air mattresses, and mattresses that are soiled or wet. Questions about mattress recycling can be directed to the Solid Waste office, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 805.875.8024.

Businesses with mattresses can deliver to the landfill for a fee, or they can coordinate recycling with the Mattress Recycling Council.

Bye Bye Mattress is administered by the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit organization created by the mattress industry to develop and manage the California mattress recycling program. A mattress recycled through the Bye Bye Mattress program is broken up into four main components — steel, foam, wood and fibers. These are used to make new products such as carpet padding, steel products, filters and automotive insulation.

— Samantha Scroggin is a public information officer for the City of Lompoc.