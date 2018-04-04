Business Help Desk to Work for Lompoc Entrepreneurs

The city of Lompoc Economic Development Division has introduced its Business Help Desk program at Lompoc City Hall that will provide resources for local businesses including information to benefit new, expanding or existing enterprises.

The Business Help Desk will offer the city’s new Open For Business guide to starting or expanding a business in Lompoc. Users of the program also will be able to speak to a member of the city's Economic Development Division.

The staff member will be equipped to answer questions regarding the business development and permitting process in Lompoc, and will direct the customer to the appropriate city contacts to best meet the customer’s needs.

Economic Development director Teresa Gallavan said she believes the Business Help Desk will be a valuable resource that streamlines and simplifies the steps a new or expanding business goes through with the city.

“The new Business Help Desk is another way the city of Lompoc is working to become even more business friendly and better serve our community,” Gallavan said. “Our Economic Development Division strives to help businesses locate to, stay and thrive in Lompoc.”

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.