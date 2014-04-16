Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:08 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lompoc Launches Development Assistance Team to Help Developers, Business Owners

By City of Lompoc | April 16, 2014

To further economic development and assist businesses in the development process, the City of Lompoc has initiated a Development Assistance Team.

For developers or business owners thinking about new development projects or with projects already in progress, the Development Assistance Team will offer regular office hours twice a month. Key department heads and division managers in the development process will hold consultations on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at City Hall.

Appointment times are at 9:30a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. The purpose is to help people preparing to submit a development project who need preliminary information about meeting current standards and requirements. Because the Development Assistance Team is not a formal review body, the information given should be considered preliminary. There is no cost for the 30-minute Development Assistance Team meeting.

“This is another business friendly service we can offer to facilitate development in our community,” City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller said.

To make an appointment with the Development Assistance Team, please call the Economic & Community Development Department at 805.875.8213.

