Lompoc Launches Single-Family Home Emergency Repair Program

The City of Lompoc Community Development Program is pleased to announce the launch of its Single-Family Home Emergency Repair Program.

This Community Development Block Grant-funded program is available to assist low-income, single-family homeowners who don’t have funds readily available to complete urgent repairs to their homes.

The program provides a $5,000 loan for emergency home repairs with a fixed 3 percent interest rate, with no monthly payments and no credit check required.

Applications are available online by clicking here, or at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Members of the public with questions about the program or who are seeking details on qualifications can call Chanel Toledo with the Community Development Division at 805.875.8041.

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the City of Lompoc.