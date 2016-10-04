Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:59 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Leader Charged With Sex Crimes Against Children Makes Brief Court Appearance

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 4, 2016 | 6:52 p.m.
Anthony Michael ‘Tony’ Durham
A former community leader made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc on Tuesday for the case where he faces 17 counts of sex-related crimes involving children.

Wearing a jail orange jumpsuit, Anthony Michael “Tony” Durham, 67, of Lompoc sat near his attorney, Chris Ames, for the short hearing.

Judge Denise Bellefeuille agreed to continue the arraignment to Oct. 25, and Durham did not enter a plea Tuesday.

Durham is a retired California Highway Patrol officer who once served a short stint on the Lompoc City Council, and volunteered for the Lompoc Police Department in addition to being active in the Every 15 Minutes program to encourage teens to avoid drunken driving.

He was named Lompoc Valley Man of the Year in 2008, and also previously worked for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in a crime prevention programs.

The allegations against the highly respected resident known for his participation in various aspects shocked the community.

Durham has been charged with 17 counts alleging various sex crimes involving two victims between  2012 and 2016, according to the complaint by Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.

At the time of the attacks, the victims were under 10 years of age, the complaint alleged.

Specifically, he has been charged with 14 counts of oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger, and three counts of lewd or lascivious act upon a child.

He also faces a number of special allegations, including having more than one victim, having multiple victims of the same crime, and and engaging in substantial sexual conduct.

At the next court hearing, the judge also will consider the defense attorney’s request to ban media from taking pictures of Durham during court proceedings. 

Durham remains in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail after his bail was previously raised from $450,000 to $1 million.

Durham remains in custody of Santa Barbara County Jail after his bail was previously raised from $450,000 to $1 million.

