Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Lompoc Leads County Teams in CIF Football Rankings

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 28, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

Lompoc, which overpowered Arroyo Grande, 44-7, in a Week Zero football opener last Friday, was ranked third in the latest CIF-Southern Section division football polls.

The Braves share the No. 3 spot in Division 3 with Westlake. 

Lompoc senior running back Toa Taua rushed for 151 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns in the rout.

St. Joseph, which fell to Divsion 2 Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, 41-22, stayed at No. 4 in the Division 5 poll.

In Division 6, Bishop Diego remained at No. 9 after shutting out Nevada state champion Desert Pines, 9-0.

Santa Ynez fell from second to fifth while Dos Pueblos is seventh in Division 10.

Santa Maria, which plays Santa Barbara on Friday at La Playa Stadium is No. 5 in Division 12. The Saints routed San Luis Obispo, 45-10, while Santa Barbara fell short against Saugus, 25-21.

The Aug. 28 CIF-Southern Section division football rankings, with area teams in bold face.

DIVISION 3

1. Rancho Verde

2. Charter Oak

3. Lompoc

3. Westlake

5. Newbury Park

6. Sierra Canyon

7. Palos Verdes

8. Buena Park

9. Villa Park

10. Citrus Hills

DIVISION 5

1. Paraclete

2. Yucaipa

3. Paloma Valley

4. St. Joseph

5. Los Altos

6. Long Beach Wilson

7. Corona

8. Redlands

9. Ventura

10. Lawndale

DIVISION 6

1. Saugus

2. Newport Harbor

3. Golden Valley

4. St. Paul

5. Mira Costa

6. San Gorgonio

7. Summit

8.  Crescenta Valley

9. Bishop Diego

10. Elsinore

DIVISION 7

1. Yorba Linda

2. El Modena

3. Tustin

4. Don Lugo

5. Ayala

6. Huntington Beach

7. Fullerton

8. Pacifica/Oxnard

9. St. Margaret's

10. Diamond Ranch

DIVISION 8

1. Valley Christian/Cerritos

2. Silverado

3. Rio Mesa

4. Northview

5. Citrus Valley

6. Grace Brethren

7. Antelope Valley

8. Notre Dame/Riverside

9. La Salle

10. San Dimas

DIVISION 10

1. Valley View

2. Apple Valley

3. Gahr

4. Quartz Hill

5. Santa Ynez

6. Pacifica/Garden Grove

7. Dos Pueblos

8. Arrowhead Christian

9. Alta Loma

10. Montebello

DIVISION 12

1. Santa Ana

2. Ramcho Christian

3. Marina

4. Schurr

5. Santa Maria

6. El Dorado

7. Godinez

8. Laguna Beach

9. Whittier Christian

10. South El Monte

DIVISION 13

1. Orange 

2. Campbell Hall

3. Nogales

4. Duarte

5. Knight

6. Temple City

7. La Quinta/Westminster

8. Yucca Valley

9. Cantwell-Sacred Heart

10. Santa Clara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 