Lompoc Leads County Teams in CIF Football Rankings

Football

Lompoc, which overpowered Arroyo Grande, 44-7, in a Week Zero football opener last Friday, was ranked third in the latest CIF-Southern Section division football polls.

The Braves share the No. 3 spot in Division 3 with Westlake.

Lompoc senior running back Toa Taua rushed for 151 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns in the rout.

St. Joseph, which fell to Divsion 2 Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, 41-22, stayed at No. 4 in the Division 5 poll.

In Division 6, Bishop Diego remained at No. 9 after shutting out Nevada state champion Desert Pines, 9-0.

Santa Ynez fell from second to fifth while Dos Pueblos is seventh in Division 10.

Santa Maria, which plays Santa Barbara on Friday at La Playa Stadium is No. 5 in Division 12. The Saints routed San Luis Obispo, 45-10, while Santa Barbara fell short against Saugus, 25-21.

The Aug. 28 CIF-Southern Section division football rankings, with area teams in bold face.

DIVISION 3

1. Rancho Verde

2. Charter Oak

3. Lompoc

3. Westlake

5. Newbury Park

6. Sierra Canyon

7. Palos Verdes

8. Buena Park

9. Villa Park

10. Citrus Hills

DIVISION 5

1. Paraclete

2. Yucaipa

3. Paloma Valley

4. St. Joseph

5. Los Altos

6. Long Beach Wilson

7. Corona

8. Redlands

9. Ventura

10. Lawndale

DIVISION 6

1. Saugus

2. Newport Harbor

3. Golden Valley

4. St. Paul

5. Mira Costa

6. San Gorgonio

7. Summit

8. Crescenta Valley

9. Bishop Diego

10. Elsinore

DIVISION 7

1. Yorba Linda

2. El Modena

3. Tustin

4. Don Lugo

5. Ayala

6. Huntington Beach

7. Fullerton

8. Pacifica/Oxnard

9. St. Margaret's

10. Diamond Ranch

DIVISION 8

1. Valley Christian/Cerritos

2. Silverado

3. Rio Mesa

4. Northview

5. Citrus Valley

6. Grace Brethren

7. Antelope Valley

8. Notre Dame/Riverside

9. La Salle

10. San Dimas

DIVISION 10

1. Valley View

2. Apple Valley

3. Gahr

4. Quartz Hill

5. Santa Ynez

6. Pacifica/Garden Grove

7. Dos Pueblos

8. Arrowhead Christian

9. Alta Loma

10. Montebello

DIVISION 12

1. Santa Ana

2. Ramcho Christian

3. Marina

4. Schurr

5. Santa Maria

6. El Dorado

7. Godinez

8. Laguna Beach

9. Whittier Christian

10. South El Monte

DIVISION 13

1. Orange

2. Campbell Hall

3. Nogales

4. Duarte

5. Knight

6. Temple City

7. La Quinta/Westminster

8. Yucca Valley

9. Cantwell-Sacred Heart

10. Santa Clara