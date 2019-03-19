Pixel Tracker

Lompoc Library Accepting Food For Fines

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 19, 2019 | 3:01 p.m.

During National Library Week, the Lompoc Public Library System is accepting food donations to help those in need as payment for overdue fines. The Food For Fines program runs April 7 -13 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.

Library members will get $1 waived for each canned or packaged, shelf-stable pantry item submitted to the libraries as part of Food For Fines.

All food collected will be donated to the Lompoc Food Pantry. Change will not be provided, however, a combination of food and cash may be used to pay off fines.

Food For Fines does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card-replacement fees, fines related to items that have been borrowed from a library outside the Lompoc Public Library System, and/or future overdue fines.

In addition, the following items will not be accepted: glass containers, opened/damaged packages or repackaged or expired food.

Direct questions to the Lompoc Public Library, 805-875-8775.

— Samantha Scroggin, for city of Lompoc.

 

